Tom Brady Offers Mother’s Day Olive Branch to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen
‘AMAZING WOMEN’
NFL legend Tom Brady included his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in a Mother’s Day Instagram slideshow of the “amazing women” in his life—an apparent olive branch just months after the pair called it quits following 13 years of marriage. “Happy Mother’s Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.” Brady also gave special shoutouts to his own mother and another of his ex-wives, Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares his eldest son.