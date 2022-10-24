Tom Brady Reportedly Texts With Florida Guv Ron DeSantis
WTF
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady appears to be on texting terms with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the two exchanging messages for the bulk of a Green Bay Packers game last month, according to Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor. “I took Governor DeSantis to the Packer game at Lambeau Field,” Michels said Thursday at a gathering of the far-right group the Lake Country Patriots, according to The New York Times. “We’re sitting there, you know, we’re watching the game and all of a sudden, I look over and he’s texting and he says, ‘How do you spell Lambeau?’ I say, ‘Who are you texting with?’ He says, ‘I’m texting with Tom Brady.’ The governor of Florida gets to text with Tom Brady.” Brady was a long-time favorite of Donald Trump’s, but the star quarterback began distancing himself from his golfing partner after the 2016 election, after which his wife, Gisele Bündchen, said the pair had not voted for the right-wing candidate.