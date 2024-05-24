Tom Cotton Is Suddenly Among the Top Candidates for Trump’s VP: Report
OUTTA NOWHERE
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is now among the leading candidates to become Donald Trump’s running mate, according to a report. The New York Times cited sources familiar with the former president’s thinking who said Cotton has emerged as a top contender in the Republican veepstakes alongside other current favorites North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), and J.D. Vance (R-OH). Trump has privately praised Cotton’s Ivy League education, military service, and strong performances in cable news interviews, according to the Times. One source close to Trump said he has not shown a particular preference or given special attention to any one of the candidates at the top of his shortlist of prospective running mates, and Trump himself has previously indicated that he might not make a decision until closer to the Republican National Convention in July. A spokeswoman for comment declined a request from the Times for comment.