    Breaking Silence

    Tom Cruise ‘Didn’t Expect’ Divorce

    Ashley Pon / Getty Images

    Were you surprised when Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise in June? Join the club. “I didn’t expect it,” Cruise says about the end of his five-year marriage. He spoke about the divorce for the first time with the German TV network ProSieben. “To be 50 and to have experiences and to think you have a grip on everything, and then it hits you—this is it, what life can do to you,” he says. “Life is a tragicomedy. You need to have a sense of humor.”

    Read it at Us Weekly