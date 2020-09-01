Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Created a ‘Mission: Impossible’ COVID-19 Bubble—on a Cruise Ship
GET YOUR TOWELS READY
Everyone involved in making Mission: Impossible 7 might want to ready their nautical themed Pashmina afghans—because according to The Sun, Tom Cruise has hired an old cruise ship to house the film’s cast and crew as they film in Norway to prevent further COVID-19 related delays.
The Daily Mail reports that the Mission: Impossible 7 cast and crew were tested for COVID-19 twice in 48 hours after arriving for production in Norway.
Given the widely publicized coronavirus outbreaks that have occurred on cruise ships, one might think loading an entire production crew onto such a vessel sounds like a bad idea. Then again, Cruise also recently filmed himself sitting in a movie theater to watch Tenet—another activity that’s not exactly recommended. So maybe this is all par for the course.
Either way, The Sun reports Cruise dropped £500,000—around $668,682—to hire the old cruise ship. Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 stopped this February due to the pandemic and resumed in July in London, per the Daily Mail. Representatives for Cruise, Paramount Pictures, New Republic Pictures, and Skydance Media did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.
“Tom is determined not to see any more hold-ups,” a source told The Sun. “The studio believes it will keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up.”
For everyone’s sake, let’s hope it’s smooth sailing.