Tom Cruise May Have Been Hacked

They got me, too! Tom Cruise has claimed that he may be one of a handful of celebrities whose cell phones have been hacked by News of the World journalists. When asked during an interview with Playboy magazine if he had ever been hacked, the Mission Impossible star replied, “Maybe.” Cruise, 49, implied he wouldn’t hesitate to take action if his privacy was invaded by Rupert Murdoch’s media company. “There’s one thing you know with a bully. I don’t care how big or mean they are … but sometimes just confronting them works.” If Cruise was indeed hacked, he would be the highest profile celebrity victim yet—a case that would be a PR disaster for Murdoch’s News Corp.