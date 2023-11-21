CHEAT SHEET
Maha Dakhil, a prominent CAA talent agency agent, came under fire from colleagues last month after she characterized Israel’s assault on Gaza as a “genocide” in a post to Instagram that led to her ouster from the motion pictures department co-chief post. Still, Variety reported, Dakhil kept her job as an agent, thanks in part to her most notable client: Tom Cruise. The Top Gun actor reportedly made the trip to her CAA office last week to show his support for his agent. By then Dakhil had already deleted the post and issued an apology, writing “I made a mistake with a repost on Instagram story, which used hurtful language. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace.”