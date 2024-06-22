CHEAT SHEET
Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Appears to Ditch His Surname
The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise appears to have dropped her famous dad’s surname as she celebrated graduation from LaGuardia High School. The New York Post reports that the pamphlet which lists all graduates showed that the 18-year-old goes by “Suri Noelle”. Her father, who is a high-profile Scientologist, has been estranged from his youngest child for most of her life after he split from Holmes in 2012. Suri is set to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall. The news of the name change follows a number of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids deciding to drop the ‘Pitt’ from their last names after growing distant from their dad amid his divorce from their mom.