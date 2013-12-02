Tom Daley Dating Oscar-Winner

CHEAT SHEET
On Monday, British Olympic diver Tom Daley announced that he is in a relationship with a man, and now rumors are connecting him with Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. Black, who at 39 is 20 years Daley's senior, won Best Original Screenplay for the 2009 film Milk. In a coming out YouTube video Daley said the relationship “did take me by surprise a bit,” and “of course, I still fancy girls, but right now I’m dating a guy and I couldn’t be happier.”