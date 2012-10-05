Tom Ford Becomes A Dad; Brad Pitt Shills Ladies’ Perfume

Mazel Tov: Tom Ford is a dad! The designer and his partner of 26 years, Richard Buckley, have welcomed a baby boy named Alexander John Buckley Ford, born on September 23. [Twitter]

All Hail: Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of LVMH, is going to be a knight. He’ll receive an Order of the British Empire at the British embassy in Paris in a ceremony officiated by Britain’s ambassador to France, Sir Peter Ricketts. [WWD]

Hedi’s Sexy Pictures: In the midst of his ongoing feud with Cathy Horyn, Hedi Slimane has found time to photograph model Anja Rubik in his spring 2013 designs for Saint Laurent. The sultry images, just posted to the brand’s redesigned site, are full of capes and partial nudity. [Fashionista]

Brad Pitt’s $7 million Gig: Some details about Brad Pitt’s fragrance ads for Chanel, launching October 15, have been released. Pitt, who is the house’s first man to front a women’s perfume campaign, will exclusively represent Chanel No.5 in a commercial directed by Joe Wright. It’s concept is for Pitt to look like he’s talking to a woman, when in fact he’s addressing the fragrance itself. Pitt took home an estimated $7 million to star in the campaign. [WWD]