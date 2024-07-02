Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Gets Real About His Past Issues With Cocaine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s youngest son, Chet, is back in the news for some eyebrow-raising comments he made about his previous cocaine use.

Chet’s made the revelations on bodybuilder Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast last month, calling himself a “fucking cokehead,”according to Page Six.

“The drug I had the most problem with was just fucking coke, dude. I’m a fucking cokehead,” Chet told Martyn.

He went on to compare his drug use to that of Tony Montana—Al Pacino’s iconic lead role in the 1983 gangster classic Scarface.

Chet said it got so bad that “cokeheads” would tell him to “chill, bro” after taking a bump.

“I couldn’t get enough of that shit,” he added, though he went on to say that he no longer uses the drug.

Chet is set to appear on the upcoming season of VH1’s Surreal Life reboot, where he reportedly gets cozy with recently single Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, per Entertainment Tonight.