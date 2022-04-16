Tom Hanks Throws Cleveland Guardians’ First Pitch With ‘Cast Away’ Co-star Wilson
FOUL BALL
America's Sweetheart Tom Hanks christened the mound Friday for the newly renamed Cleveland Guardians, née Cleveland Indians, before their game against the San Francisco Giants. To help throw the opening pitch for the Guardians’ first home game, Hanks brought former Cast Away costar and volleyball, Wilson, to the field. Larry Doby Jr.—whose father became the American League’s first Black player when he joined Cleveland in 1948—also participated in the inaugural pitch by catching Hanks’ ball behind home plate. But as Hanks attempted to make the pitch, Wilson interrupted the ceremony and began rolling across the field. The Oscar-winning actor, who was a Cleveland fan as a child, later told broadcasters, “I’ve been sweating this since the moment I said I would do it...It’s been a while since my elbow was above my shoulder.”