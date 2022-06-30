CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Having a Baby
CONGRATS!
Read it at People
The world is getting a little Loki! Avengers star Tom Hiddleston is expecting a baby with his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, People reported. Ashton, 37, showed off her baby bump for the first time at a Wednesday screening of her upcoming movie, Mr. Malcolm’s List. While Hiddleston, 41, did not attend the screening, he did confirm the couple’s engagement to the Los Angeles Times earlier this month after rumors began circulating in March. The notoriously private Hiddleston told the newspaper that he is “very happy” with Ashton, whom he met in 2019 while the two co-starred in a Broadway show.