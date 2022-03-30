Tom Parker of The Wanted Dies of Brain Cancer at 33

Read it at People
Tom Parker, who was a member of the British boy band The Wanted, has died of brain cancer at the age of 33. The singer was diagnosed with a stage-four glioblastoma two years ago and “fought until the very end,” his wife Kelsey said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” she wrote. Parker, who took part in a documentary about his health crisis, said in November that the disease had stabilized and that he thought he could one day be cancer-free.