Tomi Lahren: It’s Harder to Be Conservative Than a Woman

It’s great to be a woman in America, as long as you’re not a conservative one. That’s the word from former TV host and right-wing provocateur Tomi Lahren, as she kicked off a weekend summit for young women hosted by Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit that advocates for smaller government. “There’s no better place to be a woman than the United States of America,” said Tomi Lahren, but apparently being a conservative is the real hardship. Lahren, 24, is best known for losing her show on TheBlaze this winter after drawing conservative fire for telling the hosts of The View that she’s pro-choice. “You will encounter people that think you're going to back down because you're a woman,” Lahren told the crowd at the Dallas event. “They think you’ll just go away. Never go away.”
