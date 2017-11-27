Tomi Lahren, Ray Rice, Corey Lewandowski to Speak at Liberty University

Read it at The News & Advance
America’s largest evangelical Christian university will feature a far-right political pundit, an ex-NFL star who was caught on tape beating his wife, and a firebrand ex-Trump campaign manager as speakers at its convocation events next month. According to Liberty University, Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren (famous for being fired by Glenn Beck after declaring herself “pro-choice”), ex-NFL player Ray Rice, and Corey Lewandowski will address the student body December 4, 6, and 8 respectively. The three controversial speakers are among a lineup, released Monday by Liberty University, that normally includes religious pastors, politicians, and other celebrities.