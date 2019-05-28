Tony Horwitz, ‘Confederates in the Attic’ Author, Dead at 60

Tony Horwitz, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historical nonfiction writer best known for the bestselling chronicle of Civil War re-enactors Confederates in the Attic, has died at age 60. A report from The Vineyard Gazette confirmed Horwitz died suddenly in Washington on Monday. The former Wall Street Journal reporter was on tour with his latest book, Spying on the South—about his travels in the U.S. South in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election—and was scheduled to appear at Washington’s Politics and Prose bookstore on Tuesday night. Among Horwitz’s books are Midnight Rising, about the abolitionist John Brown; A Voyage Long and Strange, which retraced the modern path and legacy of Christopher Columbus and other early explorers in the Americas, and Baghdad Without a Map. He is survived by his wife, the writer Geraldine Brooks, and their two sons.