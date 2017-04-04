Tony Romo Leaving Football for Broadcasting

CHEAT SHEET
Longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is retiring from football and plans to pursue a career in broadcasting, ESPN reports. The Cowboys are expected to officially release Romo on Tuesday, and he has “received interest” from CBS, Fox, and NBC to be a sports color commentator. According to ESPN, Romo, 37, made his decision largely due to his overall health. Romo is a four-time Pro Bowler and is the Cowboys’ franchise leader in pass yards, pass touchdowns, and passer rating.