Tony Stewart Accident Kills Driver

A race car driver who was spun out by NASCAR star Tony Stewart on a New York racetrack on Saturday was struck and killed by Stewart’s car after he got out to show his anger at Stewart. The driver, Kevin Ward Jr., was pronounced dead on arrival when he reached a local hospital. According to police, the incident is not being investigation as a criminal matter. “There aren’t words to describe the sadness I feel about the accident that took the life of Kevin Ward Jr.,” Stewart said in a statement.