Tony-Winning Director Gene Saks Dies

The Tony-Award winning director Gene Saks, most famous for his work on many of Neil Simon's hits, died from pneumonia on Saturday at his home in New York, according to his wife Keren. He was 93. Saks won Tonys for Simon's Biloxi Blues and the Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart musical I Love My Wife. The actor-turned-director also directed the film versions of Simon adaptations The Odd Couple, Barefoot in the Park, Last of the Red Hot Lovers and Brighton Beach Memoirs.