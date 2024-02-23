Top Anime Producer Arrested on Child Porn Charges in Japan

Japan’s anime industry has been rocked by the arrest of a top producer on child pornography charges. The Hollywood Reporter says Koichiro Ito, 52, is accused of convincing a 15-year-old high school student to send him nude selfies. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that police began investigating Ito after his name surfaced in an unrelated child prostitution case and that he told investigators he had procured nude images from a number of girls. A 20-year veteran of the industry, Ito was the lead producer on such high-grossing films as Your Name, Weathering With You, and Suzume. Wakayama police allege that he met the teenager at the center of his arrest on social media in 2021 and paid her the equivalent of $85 for the photos, which he saved. Authorities are now trying to identify other potential victims. Ito, who was arrested on Wednesday at his home, has not publicly commented on the allegations.
