Top Banker Snubbed From Trump Reception in Davos in Widening Rift

The White House left Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan off the guest list for a reception honoring Donald Trump.

The presidential snub, which isolated the boss of the nation’s second-largest bank, unfolded on Wednesday night on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, the Financial Times reported.

Moynihan, 66, was the only chief executive of a major Wall Street bank not invited, according to a person familiar with the matter and a guest list seen by the FT.

Trump gives a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By contrast, the invite list included JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon, 69, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, 58, and Wells Fargo chief Charlie Scharf, 60, according to the newspaper.

The FT said it was the second time Moynihan had been frozen out of a Trumpworld gathering, after he was not invited to a private White House dinner with top finance leaders in November.

The flashpoint is “debanking”—the claim, pushed by Trump allies, that banks unfairly deny services to customers based on their politics.

The FT noted Trump has accused Moynihan of personally refusing to open a bank account for him after his departure from the White House in 2021, and Trump publicly took a swipe at him in August last year.

Moynihan’s omission comes amid a broader Davos scramble among corporate titans to stay in Trump’s good graces.

It was reported on Tuesday that executives were privately deriding Trump’s “wild” and “bizarre” behavior while angling for face time and invites at the summit’s high-dollar receptions.

Moynihan in December last year. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Trump used his Davos address on Wednesday to press for “immediate negotiations” over Greenland—while repeatedly calling it “Iceland”—and to gripe that the U.S. “give[s] so much and… get[s] so little in return,” even as he tried to reassure the room he would not use force.

He argued the U.S. should “own” the Danish island to defend it, invoked World War II, and veered into familiar asides, including attacks on NATO allies, a wind-farm rant, and claims about the 2020 election.