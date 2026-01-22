Politics

Top Banker Snubbed From Trump Reception in Davos in Widening Rift

OUT IN THE COLD

Brian Moynihan was the only major bank boss left off a White House guest list honoring Trump.

Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: - U.S. President Donald Trump (R) listens to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan (L) speak during a meeting with to discuss the coronavirus response in the Cabinet Room at the White House, on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The White House left Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan off the guest list for a reception honoring Donald Trump.

The presidential snub, which isolated the boss of the nation’s second-largest bank, unfolded on Wednesday night on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, the Financial Times reported.

Moynihan, 66, was the only chief executive of a major Wall Street bank not invited, according to a person familiar with the matter and a guest list seen by the FT.

Trump
Trump gives a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By contrast, the invite list included JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon, 69, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, 58, and Wells Fargo chief Charlie Scharf, 60, according to the newspaper.

The FT said it was the second time Moynihan had been frozen out of a Trumpworld gathering, after he was not invited to a private White House dinner with top finance leaders in November.

The flashpoint is “debanking”—the claim, pushed by Trump allies, that banks unfairly deny services to customers based on their politics.

The FT noted Trump has accused Moynihan of personally refusing to open a bank account for him after his departure from the White House in 2021, and Trump publicly took a swipe at him in August last year.

Moynihan’s omission comes amid a broader Davos scramble among corporate titans to stay in Trump’s good graces.

It was reported on Tuesday that executives were privately deriding Trump’s “wild” and “bizarre” behavior while angling for face time and invites at the summit’s high-dollar receptions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan attends "Mornings With Maria" at Fox Business Network Studios on October 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Moynihan in December last year. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Trump used his Davos address on Wednesday to press for “immediate negotiations” over Greenland—while repeatedly calling it “Iceland”—and to gripe that the U.S. “give[s] so much and… get[s] so little in return,” even as he tried to reassure the room he would not use force.

He argued the U.S. should “own” the Danish island to defend it, invoked World War II, and veered into familiar asides, including attacks on NATO allies, a wind-farm rant, and claims about the 2020 election.

Bank of America declined to comment, the FT reported, and the White House did not immediately respond. The Daily Beast has contacted both for comment.

Tom Latchem

Tom Latchem

Lead Global Correspondent

tom.latchem@thedailybeast.com

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now