Top Aide Reveals Biden Was ‘Out of It’ Before Trump Debate

Joe Biden’s former top aide has revealed the president’s deteriorating mental and physical state was noticeable ahead of his disastrous debate against Donald Trump.

Ron Klain, who served as Biden’s White House chief of staff from 2021 to 2023, was “startled” by the president’s condition when he met with him last June to help with debate prep, according author Chris Whipple’s new book, which was obtained by The Guardian.

Whipple wrote that Klain had “never seen him so exhausted and out of it. Biden was unaware of what was happening in his own campaign. Halfway through the session, the president excused himself and went off to sit by the pool.”

Klain told Whipple that the octogenarian president “didn’t know what Trump had been saying and couldn’t grasp what the back and forth was,” going on to say Biden “didn’t really understand what his argument was on inflation,” and “had nothing to say about a second term other than finish the job.”

Outgoing Chief of Staff Ron Klain with U.S. President Joe Biden during an event to welcome the new Chief of Staff Jeff Zients in February 2023. Klain, an attorney, subsequently joined a law firm as a partner. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to Klain, Biden was “out of touch” with American politics, obsessing instead about foreign leaders and being head of NATO, saying, “these guys say I’m doing a great job as president so I must be a great president.”

Biden, who was 81 at the time, apparently deluded himself into believing that looking confused—which drew heavy ridicule online—would be an effective strategy, according to Whipple: “If he looked perplexed when Trump talked, voters would understand that Trump was an idiot. Klain replied: ‘Sir, when you look perplexed, people just think you’re perplexed. And this is our problem in this race.‘”

Biden and then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the debate on June 27, 2024. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The book states that he struggled to get through debate practice, calling it quits just 25 minutes into the second mock debate. “I’m just too tired to continue and I’m afraid of losing my voice here and I feel bad,” he reportedly said before heading off to bed.

Whipple said that as the debate drew closer, Klain feared it would be a “nationally televised disaster.”

On June 27, those fears were realized when Biden delivered a catastrophic debate performance that exposed his devastating mental and physical state, ultimately leading him to relinquish the Democratic nomination to Kamala Harris three weeks later.

Klain’s new comments suggest that the Biden team was increasingly aware of the president’s mental and physical deterioration, even as they continued to project outward appearances of confidence in his abilities.

A Biden ally told the Daily Beast that Klain’s assertions in the book don’t add up with his past statements, including comments he made after the debate in which he called Biden “the right candidate to beat Trump” and said he had “done well” in the practices.

Whipple’s book, Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History, will be published next week.