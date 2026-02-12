One of Canada’s leading political figures has celebrated a House vote to end President Donald Trump’s controversial tariffs with a pointed note.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared a message thanking the members of Congress who voted to put an end to Trump’s tariffs on its northern neighbor on Wednesday, calling it an “important victory with more work ahead.”

“Tonight, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to end tariffs on Canada,” Ford wrote on X.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford celebrated the House vote in an X post. R.J.Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

While not mentioning Trump by name, Ford appeared to allude to the tension between the two countries.

He labeled the moment “an important victory with more work ahead” and thanked “every member from both parties who stood up in support of free trade and economic growth between our two great countries.”

He concluded, “Let’s end the tariffs and together build a more prosperous and secure future.”

Doug Ford/X

Trump’s response was significantly more petulant, with the 79-year-old failing to successfully intimidate Republican lawmakers into keeping the tariffs on the table.

“Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president added, “TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege.”

“Canada has taken advantage of the United States on Trade for many years,” he wrote in a second post.

“They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border. TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!”

Six Republicans joined with Democrats in the House to vote against the national emergency Trump declared in order to impose tariffs on Canada, resulting in a vote of 219 to 211. These included Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who has repeatedly broken with Trump during his second term, particularly on the issue of the Epstein files.

The defections of six Republicans underscore the state of just how narrow Trump’s grip on the House majority is.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney have not shied away from criticizing Trump's aggression towards their country. Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Still, undoing the tariffs ultimately requires Trump’s approval, making it unlikely. The president initially introduced the tariffs in February 2025 soon after returning to the White House, kicking off a trade war that saw Canada respond with tariffs of its own.

At the time, Ford said that he would “fight like hell” and that Trump was “underestimating the Canadian people.”

“If they [U.S.] want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything, including cut off their energy, with a smile on my face,” Ford said. “We’re going to win this tariff war.”

Ford then ordered the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to end sales of U.S. alcohol, a ban that has remained in effect since and which has continued to frustrate Trump, with the president even mentioning it in a recent tirade about a newly-constructed bridge between Detroit and Ontario.

“As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades,” the president wrote on Truth Social, before continuing to complain about the “unfair“ circumstances surrounding the construction and ownership of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING!” he continued, adding, “Ontario won’t even put U.S. spirits, beverages, and other alcoholic products, on their shelves, they are absolutely prohibited from doing so.” The president then threatened to prevent the bridge from opening if Canada did not agree to share ownership of the bridge with the U.S. The bridge, which was paid for entirely by Canada, is jointly owned by Canada and the state of Michigan.

Ford responded to the post by urging Ontarians to “double down” on their support of the booze ban, and posting on X that, “The Gordie Howe International Bridge will serve as a vital economic link between Canada and the United States.”