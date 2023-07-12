‘Top Chef’ Champ Kristen Kish Will Replace Padma Lakshmi

Read it at Variety
Kristen Kish, who was the winner of Season 10 of Top Chef, will join the show as co-host, replacing Padma Lakshmi, Bravo has announced. Variety reports that Season 21, with its new judging lineup, will be set in Wisconsin. Lakshmi is leaving the show she worked on for 19 seasons to concentrate on her Hulu series Taste the Nation—but Kish also has side hustles. The Cordon Bleu-trained chef hosts TruTV’s Fast Foodies, Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and NatGeo’s Restaurants at the End of the World.