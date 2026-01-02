Top Dem Demands Congress Investigate Trump’s Health Lies

Hakeem Jeffries wants Congress to bring the same investigative rigor to Donald Trump’s ailing health that it brought to the Epstein Files.

The 55-year-old Democratic House Minority Leader demanded that the House Oversight Committee look into the Executive Branch’s mixed messaging on the 79-year-old president’s medical mysteries while speaking to influencer Aaron Parnas on Friday.

“Robert Garcia and the Oversight Democrats have done a great job, particularly as it relates to the Epstein files, of pushing the Comer Committee to be forced into doing the right thing,” Jeffries said in a clip posted to X. Jeffries was referring to the House Oversight Committee, headed by 53-year-old Rep. James Comer.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for the House Oversight Committee to look into the conflicting messaging surrounding Trump's health. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t believe that this is something that should wait until the American people give Democrats the majority in the aftermath of the November election later on this year,” he added. “Congress, in its role as a separate and coequal branch of government, should make sure the Administration comes clean as it relates to the President’s ability to continue to do the job at the level the American people deserve.”

Jeffries’ comments come one day after the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell interview with Trump in which the oldest president in American history contradicted months of White House messaging regarding his health. The Daily Beast has led the charge in reporting on Trump’s medical maladies throughout his second term.

In the Journal interview, Trump suddenly denied he’d ever gotten an MRI, two months after claiming in October that he’d received a “perfect” MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The White House spent weeks dodging questions about the mysterious medical scan amidst intense calls to release the MRI results. It wasn’t until December that the White House stated it was a “routine” MRI scan to check on his “cardiovascular and abdominal health.”

However, Trump ruined that story by telling the Journal that he’d merely gotten a “CT scan,” and that he regretted getting a scan at all.

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” he said.

A CT scan is a quicker and more common way to check for cardiovascular issues than an MRI. White House doctor Sean Barbarella told the Journal the CT scan was done “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.”

Trump also blew up White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s repeated excuse that the persistent bruising on Trump’s hand came from “shaking hands” all day. He instead told the Journal that he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin per day as a blood thinner, which is quadruple the common, 81 mg dose recommended by the Mayo Clinic, and that the high dose causes the bruising.

Trump blew up his own Press Secretary's excuse that the bruising on his hand came from "shaking hands," and now says that his high daily dose of aspirin causes the bruising. Gov. Gavin Newsom via X

Then, on early Friday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to complain about the attention being given to his health. He boasted he was in “PERFECT HEALTH” and claimed that he “ACED” a cognitive screener for dementia for a third time.

“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination,” Trump added.

“Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”