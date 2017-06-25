Top Dem: Obama ‘Should Have Done a Lot More’ on Russia

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, rebuked the Obama administration on Sunday for not doing enough to counter Russian meddling in the U.S. election. “I think the Obama administration should have done a lot more when it became clear that not only was Russia intervening but it was being directed at the highest levels of the Kremlin,” Schiff said on CNN’s State of the Union. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the Obama administration was hesitant to act on and speak publicly about information it was receiving about Russia’s efforts to interfere in the election.