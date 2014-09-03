Top Dem: Scott Walker Abuses Women

DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz did not mince words when talking about Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s record on women. “Scott Walker has given women the back of his hand,” the Florida congresswoman said at a round-table discussion on women's issues at the Milwaukee Athletic Club. She described Walker as a “Tea Party extremist,” who is “grabbing us by the hair and pulling us back.” Wasserman Schultz quickly came under heat for her comments, and some accused her of comparing Walker’s political measures to domestic abuse. "Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and the Congresswoman (Wasserman Schultz) was by no means belittling the very real pain survivors experience,” said DNC deputy communications director Lily Adams in a statement.
