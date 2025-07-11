Top Democrat Blames RFK Jr. for ‘Emergency’ Measles Outbreak

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. to declare a Public Health Emergency for measles as cases hit the highest levels in decades.

In a scathing letter sent Friday, the New York Democrat blamed RFK Jr. directly for allowing the largest measles outbreak and accused him of political theater and “malpractice.”

“I am writing with deep concern over your response – or lack thereof – to the rapid resurgence and spread of measles across the United States over the past several months,” Schumer began.

As of last month, there were a confirmed total of 1,288 measles cases across 38 states, according to the CDC.

Schumer accused Kennedy, pictured, of walking the country into the nation’s largest measles outbreak in 33 years. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Under your tutelage as Secretary, you have undermined vaccines, gutted public health funding, and dismantled core federal protections meant to keep Americans safe,” Schumer wrote.

“By destabilizing the nation’s infectious disease response infrastructure via conducting mass layoffs including infectious disease scientists, indiscriminately issuing careless and devastating grant freezes and rescissions, and politicizing the overhaul of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), you have walked our country into the nation’s largest measles outbreak in 33 years,” he continued.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer sent RFK Jr. a scathing letter calling for him to declare a Public Health Emergency. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The senator noted that the record number of measles cases comes 25 years after measles was eliminated in 2000, but cases have been on the rise amid an increase in vaccine skepticism.

Three people have died from measles, including two children. All were unvaccinated.

“To prevent this historic record high spread from reaching further and to save lives, you should immediately declare a Public Health Emergency for measles,” Schumer wrote.

Declaring such an emergency would allow the federal government to deploy additional resources to respond to the outbreak.

In response to a The Daily Beast, a spokesperson from HHS noted the risk of infection in the U.S. remains low overall and lower than some other developed nations.

“HHS continues to support community efforts in dealing with the measles outbreaks. CDC continues to provide technical assistance, laboratory support, and vaccines as requested,” she said.

“Measles risk is higher in U.S. communities with low vaccination rates in areas with active measles outbreaks or with close social and/or geographic linkages to areas with active measles outbreaks. CDC continues to recommend MMR vaccines as the best way to protect against measles,” she added.

Schumer accused the secretary, a known-vaccine skeptic, of laying off experts, ending vaccine research, and cutting billions in funding for public health, including $550 million from Texas in the middle of its outbreak. The state had more than 700 measles cases in 2025.

“In Dallas County alone, 50 vaccine clinics closed, and 21 public health workers were laid off. This is not a coincidence. This is a catastrophe of your own making,” Schumer wrote.

“Secretary Kennedy, the American people need a public health response. Not political theater. Not conspiracy. Not silence,” he added. “This isn’t just failure, it’s malpractice: measles is one of the most contagious viruses known to science — and one of the most preventable."