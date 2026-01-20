Top Doctor Demands Probe Into Trump‘s Presidential Fitness

A former presidential doctor has demanded an official investigation into Donald Trump’s fitness for office.

Citing a letter where Trump, 79, appeared to suggest that his obsession with taking control of Greenland stems from the fact that he was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, called for action.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump ranted in the note sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Jake Tapper and Dr Jonathan Reiner (right) on CNN discussing Trump's health in December. screen grab

Reiner has suggested that this communication, which was shared with other European governments, is enough to trigger an official inquiry into Trump.

“This letter, and the fact that the president directed that it be distributed to other European countries, should trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness,” Reiner wrote on the social platform X.

The Daily Beast has been at the forefront in chronicling Trump’s apparent health woes, including numerous bouts of public drowsiness, repeated bruising on his hands, and suggestions of his mental decline.

Reiner, too, frequently sounds the alarm on Trump’s health and fitness for office. Just last week, he called for a medical evaluation after footage emerged of the president apparently nodding off in a public meeting.

Reiner, now a professor at George Washington University and a CNN medical analyst, warned that Trump “seems to be struggling with excessive daytime somnolence.”

The recipient of the wild letter, meanwhile, said he has repeatedly explained to Trump that he has nothing to do with the Nobel Peace Prize POTUS so covets. “I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in a statement given to Bloomberg.

Bruises and mental gaffes have prompted scrutiny of Trump's health. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Early on Tuesday morning, Trump spoke to reporters in West Palm Beach as he headed for the White House on Air Force One. Responding to the fallout caused by the letter, he insisted that the Norwegian government does, in fact, control the prize, and claimed he doesn’t care about it anyway.

“I don’t care about the Nobel Prize. First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize, and I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn’t control the Nobel Prize, they are just kidding,” he said.

Elsewhere in the letter, Trump repeated his demand for U.S. ownership of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he added.