Top Exec Grilled Over Epstein Victim Dressed as Snow White

A senior former JPMorgan executive has denied having sex with a victim of child predator Jeffrey Epstein, who was dressed up as Snow White.

The unnamed woman had been ordered by Epstein to buy a Disney costume and had sex on two occasions, according to an unredacted email seen by the House Oversight Committee.

“The Snow White was f---ed twice as soon as she put her costume,” said the message.

But in a transcript from his testimony to the panel investigating Epstein, ex-JPMorgan executive and Barclays CEO Jes Staley said he did not sleep with her despite mentioning Snow White in a message to the late child abuser.

Jes Staley, the former CEO of British multinational bank Barclays PLC, testified before the House Oversight Committee. Carl Court/Getty Images

“That was fun. Say hi to Snow White,” Staley wrote to Epstein in a 2010 email.

Epstein responded: “(W)hat character would you like next?”

“Beauty and the Beast” was Staley’s reply.

“Well, one side is available,” wrote Epstein.

Staley told the committee that he did not recall meeting “Snow White.”

“Were you ever around this woman in the Snow White costume at Mr. Epstein’s residence?” he was asked.

He answered no, but said later: “I may have seen her in apartment and prompted that email. But I was not with a person dressed as Snow White outside of potentially crossing at his apartment.”

“So you may have seen her in his apartment, later emailed Mr. Epstein and said, ‘That was fun,’ but it was not because you had sex with her?” Staley was asked during his testimony.

“That’s correct,” he responded.

Epstein was arrested and indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019. He died in his jail cell just weeks later. Handout ./REUTERS

“We’re talking 16 years ago,” he told the committee. “I don’t know exactly what dates I was at his townhouse. I don’t recall seeing someone in the Snow White outfit.”

Staley was also asked during the grilling whether he knew of any Epstein survivors given the codenames Tinkerbell, Cinderella, or The Little Mermaid.

The finance executive, who was a regular at Epstein’s townhouse and visited his private island, admitted to having sex with a “mature” woman on Epstein’s staff and insisted the liaison was consensual.

“I had an encounter once with someone who was on Epstein’s staff but was a mature woman,” he told lawmakers. Epstein died in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.