Top FIFA Exec May Have Handled ‘Bribe’

The unnamed “high-ranking FIFA official” who prosecutors say handled a $10 million bribe is reportedly Secretary General Jerome Valcke. According to law-enforcement officials speaking to The New York Times, the FIFA leader, who is second only to President Sepp Blatter, allegedly transferred the money in 2008 from the organization’s account to another soccer official’s account. Federal authorities say they believe these funds served as a bribe to grant South Africa the 2010 World Cup. Valcke is not named in the indictment, which came out last week, and the involved parties dispute accusations that the money was a bribe. FIFA deny that Valcke was the man who signed off on the payment in question. In a statement, it said the charge had been approved by Julio Grondona, a senior Argentine official who died last year.
