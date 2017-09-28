Top Intel Dem: Twitter’s Disclosures Were ‘Inadequate on Almost Every Level’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called Twitter’s presentation to the committee’s staff “inadequate on almost every level,” stressing that it was “deeply disappointing.” Warner said representatives from the social media giant showed “an enormous lack of understanding of how serious this issue is, the threat it poses to democratic institutions, and begs many more questions than they offered.” Twitter revealed after the meeting with the committee that Russian-linked Facebook accounts also had corresponding Twitter accounts that they used for the purposes of spreading propaganda and misinformation.