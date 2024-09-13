Top MAGA Republican Calls Laura Loomer ‘Disgusting Garbage’

Firebrand MAGA “It girl” Laura Loomer, 31, is again the cause of more Republican in-fighting—or is that cat-fighting? (2024 is shaping up to be a catty election, in many contexts.)

The far right activist clapped back at Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) after he branded her a conspiracy theorist who has too much sway with embattled presidential candidate Donald Trump. In a post on X Friday, Tillis shared a withering take down, writing: “Laura Loomer is a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans. A DNC plant couldn’t do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump’s chances of winning re-election. Enough.”

Other MAGA mainstays have been circling the wagons against Loomer in recent days. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called her “toxic” and criticized examples of her past rhetoric as “beyond disturbing.” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), herself no stranger to controversy, branded flagrantly racist comments Loomer made in reference to Kamala Harris “appalling.”

“It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” Taylor Greene continued. “This does not represent Donald Trump. This type of behavior should never be tolerated.”

Loomer subsequently claimed Graham had been “disloyal” to Trump. and called Taylor Greene a “raging anti semite.”

She fired back similarly at Tillis—whose name she consistently misspelled—in a lengthy post two and a half hours after his own, labeling her latest critic a “RINO who attacked President Trump after January 6 and called for all of the January 6 political prisoners to remain in jail. Thom Thillis IS the DNC Plant he accuses me of being.”

Her wild rant continued: “Let’s examine the facts, shall we? Last year, Thom Thillis was CENSURED by the North Carolina GOP because they accused him of working against Donald Trump and didn’t like Thillis’s weak stance on immigration. Thillis challenged President Donald Trump's immigration policies and supported a measure that provided funds for red flag laws.”

Trump later defended his new pal during a meandering press conference Friday at his Palos Verdes golf course near Los Angeles, praising her as a “strong person” with “strong opinions.”

“She speaks very positively of the campaign,” he continued. “I can’t tell Laura what to do. She is a free spirit.”