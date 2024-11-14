Congress

Republicans ‘Absolutely’ Still Want Gaetz’s Ethics Report

NOT SO FAST

Sen. John Cornyn said there should be no “limitation” on the information used to consider Gaetz for attorney general.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Matt Gaetz arrives for a press conference at the hush-money trial of Donald Trump.
David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Top Republican Sen. John Cornyn said he “absolutely” still wants to review an unreleased ethics probe into attorney general hopeful Matt Gaetz amid increasing backlash over Donald Trump’s selection of him for the powerful position.

“I don’t want there to be any limitation at all on what the Senate could consider,” Cornyn told reporters Thursday.

The probe was believed to be “highly damaging” in its examination of sexual assault allegations against Gaetz. However, the release of the report was stopped in its tracks when Gaetz resigned from Congress after receiving an attorney general nomination from president-elect Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Gaetz's Scandals From Underage Sex Probe to Naked PicsPLEASE PARDON ME
Josh Fiallo
The many scandals of Matt Gaetz

A lawyer representing one of Gaetz’s alleged accusers also called for the report to still be released. In a post on X, lawyer John Clune wrote, “She was a high school student and there were witnesses.”

Cornyn’s comments come after at least 10 GOP senators said they would not vote to confirm Gaetz as attorney general.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski appear to be among those against Gaetz.

Two GOP Senators Signal Their Opposition to Gaetz’s AG BidTRY AGAIN
William Vaillancourt
Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski

Former Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California also cast doubt on Gaetz’s chances of fulfilling the role considering his allegedly sticky ethics background.

“Gaetz won’t get confirmed, everybody knows that,” said McCarthy in a Nov. 13 interview on Bloomberg Television. He added that Gaetz was the only cabinet choice of Trump’s that was not good.

“President Trump understands the job. He knows the people that he needs around him to get there. And I think he’s got to be much better prepared because he only has one term,” said McCarthy. “But he’ll he’ll hit the ground running this time.”

McCarthy and Gaetz’s mutual hatred for each other has been a long and storied affair. During the RNC in July, McCarthy made reference to Gaetz’s ethics probe. “He’s got an ethics complaint about paying, sleeping with a 17-year-old,” he told CNN.

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsLindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
David Gardner
politicsUnderage Sex and Drugs Probe, Naked Photos and Secret ‘Son’: The Complete Guide to Matt Gaetz’s Scandals
Josh Fiallo
politicsHarris Aide Says Left-Wing Tantrum Derailed Joe Rogan Interview
Emell Derra Adolphus
mediaWanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
politics‘MAGA Is P***ed’: Trump Faithfuls Out for Blood After Rick Scott Loses Senate Majority Vote
Josh Fiallo