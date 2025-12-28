Top Seinfeld Stars Reunite for Holiday Snap
The cast of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld reunited for the holidays. On Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld, 71, shared a photo on Instagram, showing himself hanging out with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 64, and Larry David, 78, captioned “‘The creatures were stirring…' Christmas Eve 2025." The photo of the show creators, Seinfeld and David, with Louis-Dreyfus—who rose to fame as Elaine Benes—captures the trio laughing during their holiday reunion. The photo marks David’s first public appearance since he was spotted at the home of his friends Rob and Michele Reiner, shortly after they were killed at their Los Angeles residence on Dec. 14. Seinfeld originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998 and followed the lives of four main characters—portrayed by Louis-Dreyfus, Seinfeld, Jason Alexand, and Michael Richards—and their experiences in New York City. In 2021, rumors of a reunion were shut down after fans began speculating it would happen ahead of the show’s premiere on the streaming service Netflix. “I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don’t know what we would do that would be good,” Seinfeld said about the show’s possible reunion.