Top Trump Ally Demands Netanyahu’s Son Be Sent to War

Steve Bannon has demanded that the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be sent to the front lines of the war against Iran before the U.S. sends in its own troops.

Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist, called on the Israeli leader’s 34-year-old son, Yair Netanyahu, to join the conflict and help the U.S. seize Iran’s oil export hub, Kharg Island, along with royals from Arab nations living abroad.

“Throw in a couple of Qatar princes, throw the Saudi princes in there too. Get them out of London,” Bannon said during his WarRoom podcast.

“Netanyahu’s kid down in Miami? Turf him out tomorrow. Where’s DHS? We need him. Get him. Throw him out. Get him back there,” Bannon added. “Put a uniform on him. Let’s have him in the first wave.”

Steve Bannon tore into those living a supposed life of luxury instead of helping the U.S. with its Middle East conflict. Screengrab/WarRoom

Yair Netanyahu has been living in Florida since early 2023. He was previously criticized by Israeli reservists for not helping Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks. Israeli reservists can be called up for duty until they reach the age of 40.

Images of the 34-year-old living the high life in a Miami condo have also gone viral after Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran on Feb. 28 and apparently convinced Trump to join the war.

On Monday, Israeli media reported that Israel would not follow the U.S. in deploying boots on the ground in Iran should Trump decide to escalate the Middle East conflict by sending troops to carry out a full-scale invasion.

Yair Netanyahu is seen alongside his mother, Sara Netanyahu, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Bannon’s call for Yair Netanyahu to fight comes after similar demands were made about Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

MS Now host Lawrence O’Donnell was among those who suggested that the president’s 20-year-old son should be drafted into his father’s war in Iran.

“After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father’s war,” O’Donnell said on a March 25 edition of The Last Word.

Barron Trump has been of enlistment age since 2023. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

O’Donnell also noted that none of the president’s other sons have ever enlisted, while Trump himself avoided being drafted into the Vietnam War because of a dubious bone spur diagnosis.

“Eric and his older brother, Donald Jr., were of military enlistment age when their hometown was attacked on 9/11,” O’Donnell said. “Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps.”

Elsewhere, Toby Morton, a comedian and former writer on South Park, also set up DraftBarronTrump.com, which claims the 20-year-old is “more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands.”