Trump Goon Quits as White House Exodus Grows

The White House can’t seem to stop shedding staffers.

Patrick Adams, a deputy assistant to the president and press adviser, has become the latest high-ranking staffer to depart the White House, an administration official told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. It was first reported by CBS News’ Jennifer Jacobs.

Adams previously served as a special assistant to the president before moving up at the start of the year. He had brief stints as a presidential writer in the first Trump administration and as Associate Director of Strategic Communications for the Trump 2020 campaign. He also served as communications director for former Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner for just four months in 2021.

Pat Adams was credited with prepping top officials for White House briefings. Alexander Drago/REUTERS

Adams confirmed his exit with a post on X on Tuesday. “After 20 historic months serving President Trump, yesterday was my last day at the White House.”

He thanked former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and claimed it was “the most fun and rewarding job I’ve ever had. Forever grateful.”

Pat Adams posts about his exit from the White House on X. X

Adams was a crucial behind-the-scenes player for the Trump administration, sources told Jacobs. Once, while managing the White House press team during Leavitt’s absence, he roped Marco Rubio into a practice press briefing before meeting with reporters. The sources said every question the Secretary of State got asked had been on Adams’ list of potential queries.

The low-profile aide also prepared Leavitt’s press briefings, picked which independent journalist got to occupy the “new media” seat, and organized guest briefings by top Trump officials, according to Jacobs.

Adams is married to Rachel Jag, a counselor to Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Adams was the latest top aide to depart the White House. Patrick Adams on LinkedIn

Current and former Republican communications staffers praised Adams on X.

“Pat is a true American Patriot who was an incredible asset to @POTUS Press Office,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “@PatAdams96 will be missed!”

“Pat is a patriot of the highest order - he’ll be missed greatly!!” White House digital strategy head Kaelan Dorr said.

Alex Pfeiffer, former principal deputy communications director for the White House, said Adams was “the best.”

The White House has been bleeding top aides in recent months. Paige Willey, the deputy assistant to the president for economic policy and deputy director of the National Economic Council, similarly announced her departure last week.

Just last month, Trump lost his second-longest-serving press secretary Karoline Leavitt, deputy national security adviser Andy Baker, and legislative affairs director James Braid.