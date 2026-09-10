Trump White House Exodus Claims Another Top Aide

Yet another top Trump aide has headed for the exits.

Paige Willey, the deputy assistant to the president for economic policy and deputy director of the National Economic Council, has become the latest to leave the White House as the Trump administration continues to shed key aides ahead of the midterms.

“The end of an era!” she wrote in an X post on Wednesday. “It’s been an honor to serve in both Trump White Houses. @POTUS , Kevin Hassett, and @SusieWiles47 gave me my dream job as Deputy NEC Director and we’ve made so many transformative policy changes to make our country and citizens successful. I will miss my outstanding team and the energy you feel on the White House campus when you arrive every morning to do that day’s work. 🇺🇸”

Paige Willey, 32, has been a loyal Trump aide for years. Paige Willey on LinkedIn

Willey, 32, is heading to the private sector to join Invariant, a bipartisan policy and communications firm, according to Axios.

Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, lavished Willey with praise in a statement.

“Beginning on election day, Paige has worked tirelessly to recruit and mentor an economic team capable of enacting and implementing the President’s historic agenda,” he said. “She has a brilliant economic mind and a rare ability to collegially shape opinion on contentious issues. Everyone at NEC is proud to have had the honor to serve with her.”

Willey announced her departure on social media. Paige Willey on X

White House spokesperson Kush Desai similarly hailed Willey, a Day 1 hire for the second Trump administration, as an “instrumental asset” for President Donald Trump.

“An alumna of the first Trump White House, Paige brought over key institutional knowledge to help the second Trump administration hit the ground running and immediately begin enacting the President’s proven economic agenda starting on Day One,” he said. “While her departure is a loss for the entire team, we wish Paige the best of luck in her next chapter.”

Willey also served as a White House adviser during the first Trump administration. She spent nearly two years as communications director for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton before returning to the White House in January last year.

The White House has been hit with a slew of high-profile departures in recent months. Last month alone, Trump lost his second-longest-serving press secretary Karoline Leavitt, deputy national security adviser Andy Baker, and legislative affairs director James Braid.