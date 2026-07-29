Top Trump Aide Ditches the White House

President Donald Trump’s White House exodus is showing no signs of slowing, with yet another top aide quitting the administration.

Abigail Jackson, 29, the White House’s deputy press secretary, is departing her $121,500-a-year role with the Trump administration to join OnMessage Public Strategies, according to Axios.

The company describes itself as a firm that has led campaigns at every level in every state, comprised of the nation’s top political strategists. It’s unclear what Jackson’s role in OnMessage Public Strategies will be.

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson outside the presidential residence. X

Jackson joined the White House press team in March 2025 and was formerly communications director to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Jackson has acted as the administration’s press liaison on three of its most high-profile beats: the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Capitol. She has just over a week left with the Trump team, and her last day will be on Aug. 7.

Jackson has only ever worked in GOP politics, and made headlines for her foul-mouthed attack on the Daily Beast’s executive editor, Hugh Dougherty, last November. She posted a “Get f---ing dunked on liberal” meme in response to the Daily Beast calling out the Trump White House’s unprofessionalism.

She also came under fire for sharing a redacted photo from 2003 on X from the Epstein files showing Bill Clinton with Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, implying the image showed them with potential victims. The photo, which was already publicly available, was taken at an event they attended together, and the kids were the stars’ own children, Evan Ross, Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr., and Paris Jackson.

Team Trump L-R: Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers, Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson, Associate Director of Press Operations Micah Stopperich, Regional Press Secretary Liz Huston and Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly. X

In a statement shared with the Daily Beast, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called Jackson “a communications powerhouse, demonstrating at all times the highest degree of tenacity, integrity, professionalism and talent.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Jackson as “workhorse” and “someone you can always count on to get the job done.”

Jackson is “one of the best communicators in Republican politics” and has played an “invaluable role on my team,” Leavitt told the Daily Beast, praising her “character.”

Leavitt said on X that Lauren Bis, Assistant DHS Secretary for Public Affairs, would take on Jackson’s role.

“We are very sad to see @abigailmarone go, but look forward to welcoming Lauren to our team. Lauren has been a key player at DHS since day one and she will fit right in at the White House!” Leavitt wrote.

The Daily Beast has contacted OnMessage Public Strategies for comment.

Jackson is the latest aide to ditch the Trump administration in the last few months.

In April, White House Director of Cabinet Affairs Lea Bardon left the administration to become Executive Vice President at Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm The Sovereign Advisors. Bardon played a key role in shaping Trump’s public messaging, overseeing communications, Cabinet affairs and speechwriting.

Weeks later, Sonny Joy Nelson, Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs, announced her resignation to launch her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics. Nelson had worked with Trump since his 2024 presidential campaign and had held communications roles within his political orbit since 2020.

Alex Pfeiffer, one of Trump’s senior communications staffers, also departed the administration in September last year after serving just nine months in the role.