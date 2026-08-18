Trump Blow as Yet Another Female Aide Quits

A top aide to Stephen Miller, Emily Underwood, is joining the stream of Trump officials exiting the White House.

Underwood served as the top deputy to the White House deputy chief of staff.

The aide is the latest in a series of Trump staffers to leave the administration ahead of the midterms.

The most prominent announced this month was White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who will leave the administration to spend more time with her two young children at the end of the month.

There has been a lot of speculation but no leading contender to replace her when she goes.

Underwood was working in the White House as a deputy assistant to the president and senior policy strategist. She previously served as a policy adviser and had been part of the administration since the start of Trump’s second term. Her departure was first reported by Axios on Tuesday.

Her role focused on coordinating policy strategy across the federal government, and she would be departing to become a partner at the venture capital firm Trust Ventures, Axios reported.

Longtime Secretary of State Marco Rubio adviser Caleb Orr will be taking over the role.

Underwood is one of several women who have exited the administration in recent months.

Apart from Leavitt’s looming departure, which Trump announced on Truth Social on August 12, Deputy White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson also announced she was leaving at the end of July.

Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson also announced her departure at the end of May.

In April, Special Assistant to the President Lea Bardon, director of cabinet affairs, also said she was on her way out.

Just days ago, it was revealed Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker, who worked closely with Vice President JD Vance and was part of Iran negotiations, would also be leaving. He has played a major role in the administration’s foreign policy and national security decisions since the beginning of the president’s second term.