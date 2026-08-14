Trump Loses Second Top Aide in a Week in White House Exodus

Donald Trump has lost another senior aide, the second top official to quit the administration in less than a week as his White House exodus shows little sign of slowing.

Andy Baker, 46, the White House’s deputy national security adviser, will leave the administration in the coming weeks, Axios reported Friday. News of his departure comes just days after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, announced her own exit.

Baker (R), with Vice President JD Vance (C) at the Munich Security Conference in February. Johannes Simon/Getty Images

The back-to-back resignations add to a steady stream of departures from the 80-year-old president’s inner circle in recent months as the administration heads toward what is expected to be a challenging midterm election cycle.

Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House to spend more time with her kids. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A source close to Baker told Axios he wanted to spend more time with his family, echoing Leavitt’s announcement this week, when she said she could no longer “be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary.”

Despite maintaining a low public profile, Baker had become one of the administration’s most influential foreign policy advisers throughout Trump’s second term, and he was gaining influence in the White House, Politico reported in February.

Baker “emerged as a key figure” in Vice President JD Vance’s orbit, Politico reported. Leah Millis/REUTERS

He “emerged as a key figure” in Vice President JD Vance’s orbit “ shaping both the vice president’s foreign policy thinking and some of the White House’s most consequential national security decisions.” Baker was also personally involved in negotiations with Iran this year.

Axios reported that Cliff Sims, who replaced Baker as Vance’s national security adviser earlier this summer, will continue serving in that position, while Mike Needham will remain White House deputy national security adviser.

Baker “stayed on months longer than planned to ensure an orderly transition to Sims and Needham,” a source close to the official told the publication.

Andy Baker, second from the left, seated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, during talks on the Ukraine war. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

“This has been an amazing journey. I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved and, of course, am incredibly grateful to the President, Vice President, and Secretary Rubio,” Baker told Axios.

Baker is expected to join Robert O’Brien, who served as Trump’s fourth national security adviser during his first term, in the private sector.

The administration’s top officials lavished praise on Baker following news of his departure.

“Andy is an exceptionally gifted, deeply thoughtful advisor who has served the President and me with distinction. He has been an indispensable member of our administration’s national security team,” Vance said in a statement to Axios.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Baker “an invaluable asset and key member of the President’s national security team who has greatly advanced the America First agenda.”

Baker (R) in the Situation Room during the bombing of Iranian nuclear enrichment sites in June 2025. Handout/Getty Images

Needham described Baker as “a brilliant foreign policy mind and close friend,” while Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Baker had “worked tirelessly to put America first and get deals done for the President around the world.”

Baker and Leavitt are the latest officials to leave Trump’s White House in recent months. Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson announced her departure late July. She is departing her $121,500-a-year role with the Trump administration to join OnMessage Public Strategies.

In April, White House Director of Cabinet Affairs Lea Bardon left the administration to become Executive Vice President at Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm The Sovereign Advisors. Bardon played a key role in shaping Trump’s public messaging, overseeing communications, Cabinet affairs and speechwriting.

Weeks later, Sonny Joy Nelson, Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs, announced her resignation to launch her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics. Nelson had worked with Trump since his 2024 presidential campaign and had held communications roles within his political orbit since 2020.

Alex Pfeiffer, one of Trump’s senior communications staffers, also departed the administration in September last year after serving just nine months in the role.

More exits from the West Wing are expected before the end of the year, according to Politico’s Playbook, which cited multiple officials.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.