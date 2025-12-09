Top Trump Goon’s Fox News Host Wife Leaves Show

U.S. News

The anchor is leaving the show she has hosted since October 2024.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 24: Fox anchors Steve Doocy, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Brian Kilmeade, Adam Klotz and Ainsley Earhardt and Brice Lee (C) attend "Fox & Friends"on August 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy has left Fox Noticias in a surprising change at the network.

Campos-Duffy, the 54-year-old wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, had hosted the Spanish-language FOX Noticias on FOX Deportes since the program’s inception in October 2024. She will remain with Fox & Friends Weekend, which she hosts for four hours Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Rachel Campos-Duffy (center) on “Fox & Friends.”
Rachel Campos-Duffy will continue to host 'Fox & Friends Weekends.' Screenshot: Fox News/YouTube

“Campos-Duffy will transition from the daily show to focus on her role on Fox & Friends Weekend as well as a forthcoming Fox News Book set for release in 2026, along with being part of potential FOX Noticias digital specials,“ wrote Fox News Media in a press release.

Campos-Duffy, who has nine children, will continue working with FOX Noticias on its new digital initiatives, which the press release describes as “a new weekly digital video and audio program to offer deep dive interviews across politics, entertainment, and sports, set to debut in February.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Andrea Linares attends the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Andrea Linares will take over for Campos-Duffy on 'FOX Noticias.' Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Campos-Duffy, who starred on Road Rules: All Stars, where she met her now-husband in 1998, is being replaced by Andrea Linares, a former TelevisaUnivision anchor.

“I am honored to join such a terrific team at FOX Noticias and FOX News to continue telling important stories that matter and impact the Hispanic community in South Florida and throughout the country,” she said in a statement.

Katrina Campins and Julie Banderas will continue to rotate as hosts of the program.

Through her time on Fox News, Campos-Duffy has taken up various right-wing culture wars. In August, she compared Cracker Barrel’s so-called “woke” rebranding to the president sending National Guard troops into Democratic cities.

Campos-Duffy has also pushed anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric on the network, and has intentionally misgendered congresspeople, and suggested that the Catholic Church could try to introduce “a lesbian Virgin Mary” after Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is sworn-in by U.S. Vice President JD Vance (L) as Duffy's wife Rachel Campos-Duffy holds a Bible on January 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Duffy, a former Congressman from Wisconsin, is the 20th U.S. Secretary of Transportation. He met his wife when they both appeared in an MTV reality show. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Campos-Duffy has nine children with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In May 2024, she appeared to joke about Paul Pelosi, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, getting attacked with a hammer. But in November 2025, she claimed political violence was a left-wing issue after then-acting attorney for the district of New Jersey Alina Habba, a Republican, had her office allegedly ransacked.

