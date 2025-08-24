Fox Host Blames Cracker Barrel for Trump’s Military Takeover

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy put a bonkers spin on President Donald Trump’s military takeover as she blamed Cracker Barrel’s “woke” revamp as the reason for him sending troops into Democratic cities.

Trump has been accused of “abusing his power” and “manufacturing a crisis” by deploying the National Guard troops over the weekend to Chicago, mirroring his controversial deployment in Washington, D.C. But he brushed off criticism, saying, “Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent.”

On Sunday’s Fox and Friends, Campos-Duffy, wife of Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, came out on Trump’s side, calling the deployment of the National Guard “customer service.”

“I think about why Donald Trump was elected, and I think a big part of why he was elected is because he’s a businessman and he understands what the customers want,” Campos-Duffy said. She suggested Chicago residents would want the same treatment as Washington, D.C. “if the mayor of Chicago or the governor of Chicago actually talked to the citizens.”

However, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker accused Trump of “abusing his power” and “manufacturing a crisis” in a series of tweets. Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

She added, “Since we can’t do it, would you like Donald Trump to come in here and clean up the crime and make sure there’s no murders just like they’re doing in D.C.?”

Contributor Griff Jenkins cited Washington, D.C.’s decreased murder rate as a sign that Trump’s supposed crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital is a success.

“They’ve had nine straight days in D.C. now with zero murders,” he added. “Chicago cannot say that.”

Campos-Duffy wagered that “the people on the south side of Chicago who deal with the brunt of these stupid policies would say yes” to a military takeover. “It’s customer service,” she said.

According to Campos-Duffy, liberal leaders not talking to their “customers” is the reason why Cracker Barrel’s change of logo sparked outrage.

“Would they have wanted the old-timey, you know, feel of the restaurant gone? No, they wouldn’t have said that,” she insisted. “If you interviewed the CEO of Target, if the CEO of Target interviewed the customers and said, do you want us to put trans bathing suits for kids in the front of the store right when you walk in? The customers would have said no.”