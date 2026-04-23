Top Trump Terror Official’s Sugar Daddy, 57, Unmasked

The alleged ex-sugar daddy of a top Trump official has been revealed as a business executive who cashed in on millions in government contracts last year.

Julia Varvaro, the Department of Homeland Security deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism, has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation after a bombshell Daily Mail report claimed the 29-year-old had a profile on Seeking.com, a site often used by young singles seeking older, wealthier partners to fund their lifestyles.

Her profile was exposed by Varvaro’s ex-boyfriend, an older executive and divorced father referred to by the Daily Mail as “Robert B.,” who said he filed a complaint with the DHS Inspector General.

In the Daily Mail report, “Robert B.” said he connected with Varvaro—who was appointed to her DHS counterterrorism position at age 28 in May 2025—on the dating app Hinge, and that they had their first date in January of this year. DailyMail.com

The alleged sugar daddy has now been identified by the New York Post as Robert Bianchi, the 57-year-old CEO and founder of the Maryland federal defense contracting firm, SDVO Solutions, LLC.

Bianchi’s company, which provides IT and telecom services, has secured $67 million in federal government contracts since 2015, nearly a third of which were awarded in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, the Post reports, citing government records.

Bianchi counts the Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services, and other federal agencies among his clients.

There is no evidence that Bianchi’s contracts were tied to his alleged relationship with Varvaro.

Varvaro's profile picture on X shows her with President Donald Trump. X.com/drjuliavarvaro

A person familiar with the alleged relationship told the Post that Bianchi “constantly bragged he dated 21-year-olds” and that Varvaro “was on the older end of his usual range.”

Bianchi and the DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the Daily Mail report, “Robert B.” said he connected with Varvaro—who was appointed to her DHS counterterrorism position at age 28 in May 2025—on the dating app Hinge, and that they had their first date in January of this year.

He said that over the next three months, he spent $40,000 on her for first-class trips to Aruba and to Italy, Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and shopping trips.

DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Julia Varvaro has shared photos of herself at the White House and President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club on social media. LinkedIn/Julia Varvaro

The relationship ended after he refused to spend even more on her, according to text messages he shared with the publication.

“Robert B.” has since filed a complaint with DHS’s Office of the Inspector General, exposing the alleged Seeking.com profile and alleging that Varvaro is under financial stress and that her actions “pose a security risk.”

In his complaint, he also wrote that Varvaro had used marijuana about a dozen times in two months, as well as recreationally using Xanax.

But Varvaro denied having a profile on Seeking.com and chalked up the allegations to a disgruntled ex when reached for comment by the Daily Mail.

Less than a month ago, it was revealed that the now-ousted secretary Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon, led a secret “bimbofication” life in which he dressed up as a hypersexualized Barbie doll and spent big on adult models online. Instagram

“We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don’t know what’s the problem with that,” Varvaro told the Daily Mail. “I did nothing wrong. This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting c--p together. And it’s just really weird.”

She said she had a prescription for Xanax, but does not smoke marijuana and has “never taken any drugs for recreational use.”

The person familiar with the relationship told the Post that Varvaro was not suffering from “financial stress” during the three-month fling and that the complaint against her includes “a lot of false information.”

According to the Daily Mail, Varvaro’s alleged Seeking.com profile was under the name “Alessia,” and said its owner worked for a government agency and offered “seductive sophistication.”

It used the same photo as Varvaro’s Instagram account and described Alessia as “flirty, fun, and fond of sultry spaces,” as well as “drawn to a masculine man who’s attentive, protective, and quietly playful for mutually beneficial experiences.”