Top WH Official: ‘No Senate Seat More Important Than Issue of Child Pedophilia’

White House legislative affairs director Marc Short declared on Sunday that “there’s no Senate seat more important than the issue of child pedophilia,” in reference to the scandal engulfing Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore. “There's a special place in hell for people who have done those crimes,” Short said on NBC’s Meet the Press, adding that that Moore “has to do more explaining than he’s done so far,” but “the people in Alabama know Roy Moore better than we do here in Washington.” Moore stands accused of initiating inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor. Republican senators have distanced themselves from Moore, with most saying he should step aside from the race if the allegations are true.