These House Shoes Are the Perfect-for-Everyone Gift

House shoes have long been a staple of Japanese culture: When you come inside, you leave your outside shoes in the foyer and put on house shoes – soft, clean, and non-damaging to floors. But it’s high time for house shoes to make it big in America, and once you try Topdrawer’s, you’ll agree.
Topdrawer’s not-quite-slippers are uniquely reversible, so you can decide between a fluffy wooly feel or a soft, cool fabric (like cotton or flannel) based on how toasty you like your toes. The no-sole design means they’re machine washable and can roll up super small for stashing in a suitcase. There are dozens of fabrics and styles to choose from, so grab a pair for everyone on your holiday list (just don’t forget one for yourself).
Merippa Ayano Herringbone
