Topless Kate Middleton Photo Published

As if anyone hadn’t had enough of undressed royals, a French magazine on Friday published topless photos of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. In an unprecedented move, her spokesman has released a statement calling the photos, published by Closer magazine, a “grotesque” invasion of privacy and “unjustifiable.” The Duke and Duchess acted fast: by Friday afternoon, the palace confirmed they had filed a lawsuit against the magazine. The couple, on a tour of Southeast Asia, appeared long-faced in Malaysia before boarding a flight.