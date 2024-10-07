Tori Spelling Says She Was Grounded for Kissing Her Family’s Chef
FORBIDDEN LOVE
Tori Spelling is opening up about a time she was once grounded for smooching her family’s chef. The reality star spilled the beans on the kiss during a Friday episode of her podcast, MisSpelling. The anecdote came up when Spelling was giving insight into her childhood dynamic with her parents, Aaron and Candy Spelling. According to the Beverly Hills,90210 alum, she never yelled at her parents. “I think the most I ever did was huff and puff and probably walk out and slam my bedroom door when I was a teenager, you know? Like the time they caught me making out with the family chef,” Spelling remembered. “I think, when I was grounded that time, I went to my room and locked my door. And my nanny was like, ‘Don’t you dare lock this door!' I’m like, ‘OK, sorry.’” Spelling famously grew up in The Manor, a Holmby Hills estate that boasts 14 bedrooms, 56,500 square feet, and when the Spellings were its occupants, a room dedicated to wrapping gifts.