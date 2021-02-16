Tornado Whips Through North Carolina, Killing at Least Three People
‘VERY TRAGIC EVENT’
A destructive volcano ripped through a coastal community in North Carolina late Monday night, leaving at least three people dead. According to CNN, the brunt of the damage was taken in Brunswick County’s Ocean Ridge Plantation, where all three deaths and 10 other injuries have been confirmed by local authorities. “This is something unlike I’ve ever seen,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said during an early Tuesday briefing, adding that the county had seen “a lot of destruction.” Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Services Director, said several homes had been destroyed, and Brunswick County Commissioner Randy Thompson said the community had suffered a “very, very tragic event.” A search of the destroyed homes will begin Tuesday morning. The storm is part of the same weather system that brought freezing temperatures to Texas.